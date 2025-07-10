Fat pockets for Harambee Stars players in case of CHAN success

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has promised a bumper reward package to the national football team ahead of the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Mvurya says he will soon convene a meeting to announce the ‘irresistible’ reward for Harambee Stars.

“Recently I announced an improved reward package for our athletes. Very soon I will convene a meeting before CHAN to announce the package for Harambee Stars,” Mvurya said.

The CS expressed confidence in the national team’s ability to lift the trophy in what will be their debut at the continental competition.

“This is a journey towards greatness. It is not just a tournament, it is a national mission. This is your moment as players. Remember, you carry the dreams of 50 million Kenyans. Wear the jersey with pride…Representing your country on home soil is a great honour,” he said.

Kenya will be co-hosting the tournament alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania on August 1-31.

They kick off their campaign against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on August 3.

Other matches to come in Group A include against Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17).

Speaking at the same time, head coach Benni McCarthy said the team will leave it all on the pitch to achieve success.

“Well are going to do our very best to bring success to Kenya and make people proud of the players selected,” the South African said.

Echoing his sentiments were Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed who said the competitiveness in the local league will translate to the national level.

“This team have sacrificed a lot and shown commitment even in the league. Now we’re looking forward to the glory you’ll bring to this country. We urge you to focus and, we’re going to provide all the ingredients to enable success,” he said.

The team begin residential camping on Thursday (today) ahead of a two-day invitational tournament in Tanzania involving Uganda, South Sudan and the hosts.

The tournament is set for July 24-27.