Eden Hazard fan Bajaber eager to shine for Stars at CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars forward Mohammed Bajaber is eager to wow crowds with a peerless performance at next month’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Nairobi.

Bajaber says former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard provides the template for him to follow in that respect.

“Ever since I was young and I used to watch Chelsea, Eden Hazard was my favourite player. Even though I am an Arsenal fan, he is a role model for me for sure and I enjoy watching him play,” the Kenya Police left winger said.

Bajaber is expected to be spearhead Stars attack at the continental competition, following a dream start to his national team career.

He was handed his maiden cap by Benni McCarthy on March 20 in a World Cup qualifier against the Gambia in Abidjan.

The youngster marked it with a debut goal, a peach of a strike in that dramatic 3-3 draw against the Scorpions.

Bajaber has gone on to feature for the national team in their subsequent World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium, which they lost 2-1.

The winger admits he is not the finished product yet and is currently burning the midnight oil to heal his Achilles heel.

“As a player, you need to look for areas to improve yourself and personally, I have identified areas that I am working on. My physicality is something I have been working on for the past few weeks and months…I hope it transits to the pitch,” he said.

Harambee Stars kick off their campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the newly refurbished Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on August 3.

They then face Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 13) in subsequent Group A encounters — all at the same venue.

Judging by the monstrous numbers witnessed at Stars’ match against Gabon in March, fans are expected to crowd the stadium to attend the home team’s matches.

Kenya will be hosting their first ever international football competition — alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Despite the huge expectations on his shoulders, Bajaber believes he has the tenacity to bear them.

“You can’t say you won’t be nervous…obviously, every player goes into the stadium feeling nervous. But when you get the crowd behind you they can really help and get you going. They give you the energy to keep pushing,” the forward said.

Bajaber is part of a 30-man squad that enters residential training for the competition.

First things first, Harambee Stars are set for a four-nation warmup tournament featuring Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan in Tanzania on July 24-27.