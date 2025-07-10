Captain Momanyi Extends Tusker Deal Ahead of New FKF PL Season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Tusker FC has been boosted following the contract extension of skipper Charles Momanyi ahead of the new Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) 2025/26 season.

The defender on Thursday penned a new deal that will see him stay at the club for one more season, and is focused on helping the 13-time league champions recapture the title and win trophies.

“Last season was not entirely how we envisioned but as a leader, we want to make sure we do better next season. It’s a great honour for me to continue this journey with Tusker FC. This club has become home, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together so far. I’m even more excited about what lies ahead. I want to thank the management, my teammates, and the fans for their unwavering support,” Momanyi said.

The experienced central defender has been a rock at the heart of the Tusker backline and a leader both on and off the pitch since joining the club. His commitment, discipline, and defensive prowess have made him an integral part of the team’s success.

In the concluded season, he scored four goals – against Kariobangi Sharks, Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers, and Shabana FC – and helped the team keep 15 cleansheets in the 33 appearances he made, missing just the 2-1 loss to Mathare United in April, and was named the club’s finest in March.

Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere welcomed the extension, praising Momanyi’s influence on the squad:

“Momanyi is more than just a captain; he’s a true leader and a mentor to the younger players. His presence in the dressing room and on the pitch is invaluable, and having him commit to the club for the long term is a big boost to our ambitions,” the coach said.

Momanyi’s new deal comes at a crucial time as the Brewers rebuild for the upcoming season with sights set on reclaiming the league title.

Tusker FC CEO Sam Nzau also hailed the renewal as a statement of intent:

“Keeping our top players like Momanyi is part of our strategy to build a competitive and sustainable team. His leadership and consistency make him a key pillar in our plans moving forward,” said the CEO.