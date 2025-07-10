Arsenal complete signing of Brentford midfielder Norgaard

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 10 – Arsenal have signed Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford in a £15m deal.

The 31-year-old has joined for an initial £10m – with a possible £5m in performance-related add-ons – on a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

Norgaard joined Brentford from Fiorentina in 2019 and became a key player, captaining his side and making 196 appearances.

He is Arsenal’s third signing of the summer after deals for Spaniards Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Norgaard said he got “almost emotional” because signing for Arsenal means he will live his “dream” of playing Champions League football.

“I’ve just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford,” he said.

“There’s always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible. So it’s something I’m really, really happy about.”

Norgaard helped Brentford win promotion from the Championship in 2021, before making 122 Premier League appearances.

Midfielder Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad last week in a deal worth almost £60m, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga moved from Chelsea for £5m.

Arsenal are also in talks to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres for £70m and have made a formal approach for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

What will Norgaard bring to Arsenal?

Arteta said, external he is “delighted” to sign Norgaard because of his “proven leadership skills and strong character”.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence, which will give us added depth and balance,” said Arteta.

Norgaard was linked with a reunion with former manager Thomas Frank at Tottenham this summer.

Since his Premier League debut in 2021, Norgaard has made 201 interceptions – the most of any Premier League player during this period – and he ranks second for recoveries (844) and third for tackles won (189).

Six goals in all competitions in 2024-25 was the best return of his career in one season.

‘He can be a great addition’

Edu Rubio, former West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves coach

Norgaard is a modern defensive-anchor player. He can break up play, intercept, tackle, block and win aerial duels. He can let Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice do their thing while he protects their backs.

He can also recycle the ball and play forwards effectively. In a league where there are so many transitions, a player who senses danger and has a great ability to regain the ball can be a must-have in your team.

His physicality, and the fact it has been tested in the Premier League, also makes him a very sensible signing. He can be a great addition to Arsenal.

Norgaard will fit perfectly with Zubimendi. They can even play together if Arteta opts for two holding players and one 10, instead of one anchor and two number eights.

Zubimendi is more of a passer and creator. Norgaard is more a break-up-play midfielder who can regain possession, secure possession and stop the opposition from easily breaking into the final third.

Arteta is making sure he will have enough strength in the midfield area to compete in all four competitions.