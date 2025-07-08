Veteran Modric to join AC Milan from Real Madrid

MILAN, Italy, Jul 8 – AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri says Luka Modric will join the Italian side after Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign.

The Croatia captain, 39, announced in May he will end a 13-year career with the Spanish giants after the tournament in the United States.

And news of his new club was confirmed by Allegri, who has returned for a second stint as Milan boss after replacing Sergio Conceicao.

The 57-year-old said in his first press conference: “Modric will arrive in August. He is an extraordinary player.”

Modric has made five substitute appearances for Real at the Club World Cup, including the 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund which set up Wednesday’s semi-final against Paris St-Germain.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has won 28 trophies, including six Champions Leagues and four La liga titles, with Real since a move from Tottenham in 2012.

Modric is keen on playing at the 2026 World Cup and wants to play at the highest level again next season in order to boost his chances.

Having finished eighth in Serie A last season, Milan sold midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City last month, while left-back Theo Hernandez has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

But Allegri, who led the Rossoneri to a Serie A title in 2011 during his first four-year spell in charge, remains hopeful goalkeeper Mike Maignan and forward Rafael Leao will be part of his squad next season.

Chelsea were interested in France keeper Maignan earlier this summer, but did not meet the Italian club’s valuation of about £25m.

“While Reijnders and Hernandez won’t be part of the team next season, Maignan and Leao seem willing to stay,” added Allegri, whose side will start their league campaign against Cremonese on 23 August.