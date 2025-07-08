Nyambua says Simbas sole focus is on historic World Cup ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Kenya 15s captain George Nyambua says the team’s sole goal at this week’s Rugby Africa Cup is to earn qualification for the next World Cup to be staged in Australia in 2027. The Kenya Simbas compete in the eight-team qualifier and start off in the quarter finals against host nation Uganda.

Nyambua has told Telecomasia.net from Kampala that the team is well prepared, having had two different residential camps to enhance team synergy and work on areas they have had weaknesses in.

The team started off with a camp in Kakamega, Western Kenya, before heading for a month-long high performance camp in South Africa.

“We have stayed together for a long time and the cohesion is really top. We have had time to build team synergy as well as work on areas we needed improvement on, especially set pieces. Everyone is ready and focused. Our target is to go to the World Cup. We know it is very much within our reach and we will give everything to achieve it. Personally, this is my third time to try and I am motivated to make it count. Qualifying for the World Cup would be huge for us and it would improve Kenyan rugby a lot and open up opportunities. That is why this is important for us,” Nyambua told Telecomasia.

The skipper says they are wary of a tough Uganda side noting they will be playing at home and will enjoy massive support from the home crowd, but reiterates their focus is too sharp to be distracted.