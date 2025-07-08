Newcastle agree fee for Forest winger Elanga

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 8 – Newcastle United have agreed a £55m fee with Nottingham Forest for Sweden winger Anthony Elanga.

Sources have told BBC Sport the deal could be completed this week.

Newcastle are seeking to strengthen their attacking options as they prepare for their return to the Champions League following a fifth-placed Premier League finish last season.

The 23-year-old scored six goals and produced 11 assists for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side during their successful 2024-25 Premier League season.

Newcastle have yet to pay a fee for a player this summer, with 18-year-old Spanish winger Antonio Cordero the only new arrival on a free transfer from Malaga.

Forest are believed to have paid £15m to sign Elanga from Manchester United on a five-year-deal in 2023.

He had arrived at Old Trafford at the age of 12 and made 55 appearances before moving to the City Ground.

Why do Newcastle want Elanga?

Newcastle’s pursuit of Elanga underlines just how far his stock has risen after a stellar campaign with Forest.

His statistical profile paints the picture of a player not just improving, but excelling in some of the most important attacking metrics.

The radar chart below, provided by Opta via FBref, shows Elanga ranking in the top percentiles among Premier League attacking midfielders and wingers across multiple categories.

Being in the 80th percentile for goal-creating actions means he outperforms 80% of similar players in that key attacking measure.

His high percentile for shots-on-target percentage also highlights not just an eye for goal but efficiency in making goalkeepers work. He doesn’t waste chances.

Elanga’s crossing output also sits near the top of the scale. Whereas none of Newcastle’s wingers – Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes or Anthony Gordon – averages more than 4.85 crosses per 90 minutes, Elanga averages 6.65.

His progressive carries – how frequently he moves the ball towards goal – highlight his directness and willingness to take on defenders, which added dynamism to Forest’s attack.

Even his goals-per-shot ratio reflects a sharpness in front of goal that is rare among wingers.

For Newcastle, these numbers represent everything they need: pace, efficiency, and creativity in the final third.

Elanga, who can play wide or centrally, fits the profile of a player who could unlock defences both at home and in Europe.