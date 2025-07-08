Liverpool players return to training after Jota death

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 8 – Liverpool players have started to return to the club for pre-season training following the death of team-mate Diogo Jota.

The first set of players were scheduled to come back from their summer break last Friday but that was postponed after Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother Andre Silva died in a car accident.

Jota was on his way back to Liverpool for pre-season and, as doctors had advised him against flying because he had undergone minor surgery, he was making the trip by car and ferry.

A large contingent of players and staff from the Anfield club paid their respects to the forward and his brother at a public wake in their native Portugal on Friday.

The funeral took place on Saturday in their hometown of Gondomar, with Reds captain Virgil van Dijk and Scotland defender Andy Robertson carrying floral tributes in honour of Jota and Andre Silva.

Manager Arne Slot was also part of Liverpool’s delegation and his side are due to play their first pre-season match against Preston North End at Deepdale on Sunday, 13 July.

Tributes continue for Jota and Andre Silva

Liverpool Women players Grace Fisk and Gemma Bonner laid a floral tribute, external for Jota and Andre Silva on behalf of their team outside Anfield on Tuesday.

It added to the wealth of tributes outside the stadium, while some have also been placed at the club’s training ground.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and people have also been paying their respects at the Midlands club’s Molineux stadium.

There have also been tributes to Jota outside the football academy in Gondomar where he played and which is named after him.

A large picture showing him wearing both the colours of the Portugal national team and the yellow of his hometown club as a child adorns a wall outside the academy.