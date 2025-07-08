Kibwage elated after national team call up for CHAN duty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Tusker FC defender Michael Evans Kibwage has earned a return to the national team, after being named in coach Benni McCarthy’s 30-man provisional squad for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kibwage has had a difficult season, having missed two months of the second leg with a groin injury and having to work his way up to return to the squad. He had a decent outing in the first leg, before injury pulled him out towards December.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Kibwage has termed his national team call up as a second lease of life, and hopes he can use it to spur himself ahead of the new season.

“It has been a really difficult season for me with injury and coming back to try win my place back. It hasn’t been easy but I have really worked my way up. It was a surprise call for me and I am really grateful to get back to the national team. This feels like a second lease of life and I am prepared to get in there, work hard and prove myself. The CHAN tournament is a huge platform and every player wants to feature in such and my dream is to try and make the final squad,” noted the defender.

The centre back has previously played for the national team and also captained the Kenya Under-23 team at one point.

However, a one-and a half year absence from football saw him slowly fade off the scene, but over the last two seasons has managed to pull himself back to the top.

The Harambee Stars CHAN team enters residential camp on Wednesday.