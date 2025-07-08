Eight Clubs To Warm-Up For National 7s Circuit At Nondies’ “RUFF N TUFF” Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Ahead of the 2025 National Sevens Series Circuit scheduled to kick-off in a fortnight, eight clubs led by defending champions Kenya Harlequin will warm-up for the event with a one-day tournament dubbed “RUFF N TUFF” on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

The tournament organized by home team Nondescripts RFC and sponsored by Crown Paints has attracted top Kenya Cup clubs and will be divided into two groups.

Quins headline Pool A where it will lock-horns with Strathmore Leos, Black Blad and Nakuru while hosts Nondies lead Pool B alongside Impala, Mwamba and Varsity side USIU.

With the top league the Kenya Cup in pre-season, clubs will use the tourney to assess readiness and sharpen weak areas ahead of the competitive National Sevens Circuit.

According to organisers, the tournament also provides a unique opportunity to rally community clubs together, foster connections, and strengthen the rugby network at grassroots level.

For Nondies, as a community club, the event doubles as a vital fundraiser to support the team’s preparation and participation in the circuit.

Mombasa’s Driftwood 7s will get the circuit underway on the weekend of July 26-27, followed by Nakuru’s Prinsloo 7s (August 2-3), Christie 7s at Quins (August 16-17), Kabeberi 7s at Mwamba (Sept 6-7), Kisumu’s Dala 7s (Sept 13-14), in that order.

RUFF N TUFF 7s

Pool A

1. Quins,

2. Strathmore,

3. Nakuru &

4. Black Blad

Pool B

1. USIU,

2. Impala,

3. Nondies

4. Mwamba