Eight Clubs To Warm-Up For National 7s Circuit At Nondies’ “RUFF N TUFF” Tournament - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nondies players celebrating in a past match. Photo/Raymond Makhaya

Rugby

Eight Clubs To Warm-Up For National 7s Circuit At Nondies’ “RUFF N TUFF” Tournament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Ahead of the 2025 National Sevens Series Circuit scheduled to kick-off in a fortnight, eight clubs led by defending champions Kenya Harlequin will warm-up for the event with a one-day tournament dubbed “RUFF N TUFF” on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The tournament organized by home team Nondescripts RFC and sponsored by Crown Paints has attracted top Kenya Cup clubs and will be divided into two groups.

Quins headline Pool A where it will lock-horns with Strathmore Leos, Black Blad and Nakuru while hosts Nondies lead Pool B alongside Impala, Mwamba and Varsity side USIU.

With the top league the Kenya Cup in pre-season, clubs will use the tourney to assess readiness and sharpen weak areas ahead of the competitive National Sevens Circuit.

According to organisers, the tournament also provides a unique opportunity to rally community clubs together, foster connections, and strengthen the rugby network at grassroots level.

For Nondies, as a community club, the event doubles as a vital fundraiser to support the team’s preparation and participation in the circuit.

Mombasa’s Driftwood 7s will get the circuit underway on the weekend of July 26-27, followed by Nakuru’s Prinsloo 7s (August 2-3), Christie 7s at Quins (August 16-17), Kabeberi 7s at Mwamba (Sept 6-7), Kisumu’s Dala 7s (Sept 13-14), in that order.

RUFF N TUFF 7s

Pool A

1. Quins,

2. Strathmore,

3. Nakuru &

4. Black Blad

Pool B

1. USIU,

2. Impala,

3. Nondies  

4. Mwamba

In this article:

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020