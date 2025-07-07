Spanish queens thrash Belgium to intensify Euro 2025 title charge

THUN, Switzerland, July 7, 2025 – Alexia Putellas scored twice and assisted two more goals as Spain underlined their credentials as Euro 2025 favourites with a convincing victory over Belgium at Stockhorn Arena.

Having opened the scoring in 87 seconds against Portugal in their first game, Spain got off to a slower start in Thun.

Putellas broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a rifled finish, although the lead lasted just two minutes as Justine Vanhaevermaet rose above the Spanish defence to nod home a Tessa Wullaert corner.

Spain restored their lead six minutes before the break as captain Irene Paredes, who had been suspended for La Roja’s opening Group B success, found the net with a bullet header.

In a lively start to the second half, the video assistant referee (VAR) was called into action to confirm Hannah Eurlings was onside when she shrugged off Ona Batlle to fire past Adriana Nanclares for Belgium’s leveller.

But the world champions, once again, replied instantly, with Esther Gonzalez running on to a slick through-ball from Putellas and slotting home a clinical finish, before Mariona Caldentey poked in a fourth just past the hour mark.

Montse Tome’s side dominated the remainder of the game, with Claudia Pina’s wonderful curling strike nine minutes from time and Putellas’ flicked finish rounding off an impressive display.

Their progression to the knockout stages will be confirmed if Italy avoid defeat against Portugal in Monday’s late Group B match.

Wullaert had a late goal ruled out for offside as Belgium suffered a second successive loss in the group and will be eliminated if Italy win in Geneva.

What was the main talking point?

By Spain’s standards, it was a slow start against Belgium, who proved tougher opponents than Portugal despite the final scoreline.

However, La Roja showed they can raise their level when it matters, restoring their advantage immediately after each of Belgium’s equalisers.

It was plain sailing after Gonzalez netted Spain’s third in the 52nd minute, with Belgium forced to sit deep in their own half and defend constant Spanish surges forward.

With two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas pulling the strings in midfield, Spain are a force to be reckoned with and the resounding success sent another severe warning to their title rivals.

Which players stood out?

It was yet another performance that showed exactly why Putellas was named the world’s best female player in 2021 and 2022.

Of Spain’s six goals, the Barcelona midfielder was directly involved in four, and she has stepped up in the absence of team-mate Aitana Bonmati, who was hospitalised with viral meningitis.

Putellas linked up brilliantly with Vicky Lopez before lashing home Spain’s first goal, while she displayed lightning-fast reactions to flick in their final goal in the 86th minute.

While she couldn’t take much credit for Pina’s stunning effort, Putellas’ perfectly weighted ball to Gonzalez for Spain’s third split Belgium’s defence wide open.

Two wins for Spain, 11 goals and two Player of the Match awards for the 31-year-old.

The standout stats

Spain’s Putellas became just the second player on record (since 2013) to be directly involved in four or more goals in a single Euros match – after Beth Mead for England against Norway in 2022 (three goals, one assist).

At 34 years and three days old, captain Paredes became Spain’s oldest scorer at a major tournament, taking the record from Jenni Hermoso in August 2023 (33 years 88 days).

What’s next for these teams?

In the final round of Group B games on Friday, Spain face Italy in Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium, while Belgium will kick off against Portugal at the same time (20:00 BST) at Stade Tourbillon in Sion.