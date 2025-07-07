Gymkhana ‘A’ Beats Kongonis ‘A’ to Consolidate Lead as Swamis, Kanbis Prevail

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7, 2025 – High-riding Nairobi Gymkhana ‘A’ continue to ride ‘on the crest of a wave’ in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-Overs League which entered its second week at various venues.

With an apparently insatiable appetite for success, Gymkhana ‘A’ consolidated its lead on the NPCA log by beating Nairobi Club rivals Kenya Kongonis ‘A’ by 5 wickets on Sunday in a feisty encounter.

Gymkhana, who have struggled in both the T20 and 50 Overs seasons over the past few years, appear to have rediscovered their winning touch, albeit leading log on Net Run Rate (NRR).

On Sunday, Gymkhana demonstrated the ability to leverage local knowledge on home turf. They now tie on 8 points with Kanbis A (2nd) and Swamibapa A (3rd) but continue to cling onto the log summit for the second week running with a superior NRR of 3.058.

Gymkhana won the toss and opted to field first; and in the end produced the Man-of-the- Match Ali Shahid Butt, Best Batter in Mohit Jhawa (51 off 51 balls) and Best Bowler Krishil Patel.

Kenya Kongonis were all bowled out for 115 in 28.5 overs. In reply, the hosts carried the day in just 23.0 overs after posting 116 for 5, which was enough to sink Kongoni’s ship.

Kongonis skipper Thomas Ojijo was left to rue their second straight loss, saying: “It was a crucial toss to win with the morning conditions. Our batters didn’t own the game today (Sunday) and it was challenging for the bowlers to defend a minimum score of 115. We need to work on our batting unit and at least see out our innings.

Nairobi Gymkhana Batter Mohit Jhawa celebrates his half a century against Kongonis. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The boys are positive though and looking to bounce back even stronger on matchday 3 to secure our

maiden win of this 50-Over season.”

Swamis Prevail

At Ngara Sports Club, Skipper Rushabh Patel smacked 46 off 50 balls to enable Swamibapa A defeat hosts Ngara A by 3 wickets.

Swamis won the toss and elected to field first. But hosts Ngara were all bowled out for 131 in 30.5Overs.

In reply, the Swamis hit 132 for 7 in just 26.3Overs to secure their second successive win of the season.

Elsewhere, Sikh Union A suffered 6-wicket blow to hosts Ruaraka A who savored their first win of the season.

After suffering a humiliating defeat against champions Kanbis A last week, a brilliant all-round display from Ruaraka’ s star performer, Maxwell Swaminathan (unbeaten 70 runs off only 46 balls and 3 wickets for 22 runs) led them to their first victory and get their league campaign back on track.

Sikhs’ Skipper Sukhdeep Singh sounded quite febrile despite his team’s adversity.

“Today (Sunday) was not the result we were expecting. The pitch played a huge role in both the innings. The first innings while we batted, the pitch played a bit slow and turning and as Ruaraka A came into bat the wicket played differently and flat,” he said.

Singh added: “But a good learning curve at the start of the season; a lot of positives as well with how we bowled and batted. Our youngsters learnt a lot and we are taking this game as a lesson and not a regret.”

Defending Champions, Kanbis A racked up their second straight win of the season with an 8- wicket advantage over hosts Stray Lions A at Peponi.

Kanbis’ opener Pushpak Kerai was in fine form with a cool 57 off 59 deliveries. But Dhruvam Patel was the toast of the well-oiled Eastleigh giants with being declared Player-of-the-Match and Best Bowler. Dhruvam collected four wickets much to his credit.

Asked about his side’s winning streak, Kanbis skipper Dhiren Gondaria explained:

“I would say great bowling all round from the start by Bilal (Husin) and Nelson (Mandela Odhiambo), and finishing off by Dhruvam at a good pace, keeping things simple and waiting for the batters to make mistakes. And with the bat, well and comprehensive chase with the help of the man in good form Pushpak Kerai.”

Full NPCA weekend League results

WEEKEND RESULTS

NPCA SUPER DIVISION 50-OVERS LEAGUE – SUNDAY

NGARA SC: Ngara A 131/10 (30.5Ov)-Swamibapa A 132/7 (26.3Ov); Swamibapa A won by 3 wickets

PEPONI SCHOOL: Stray Lions A 98/10 (24.3 Ov); Kanbis A 102/2 (20.0 Ov); Kanbis A won by 8 wickets

SAMAJ: SCLPS A 181/10 (32.4Ov); Sir Ali A 185/4 (30.2 Ov); Sir Ali A won by 6 wickets

NRB GYMKHANA: Kenya Kongonis A 115/10 (28.5 Ov); Nairobi Gymkhana A 116/5 (23.0 Ov); Gymkhana won by 5 wickets

RUARAKA SC: Sikh Union A 230/8 (50.0 Ov); Ruaraka A 234/4 (39.2 Ov) Ruaraka A won by 6 wickets

NPCA DIVISION ONE 50-OVERS LEAGUE – SUNDAY

SIR ALI SC: SCLPS B 195/9 (45.0 Ov); Sir Ali B 70/10 (13.2 Ov); SCLPS B won 125 runs

EASTLEIGH HIGH: Obuya Academy A 97/10 (31.1Ov); Kanbis B 98/5 (12.5 Ov); Kanbis B won by 5 wickets

SIKH UNION: Sikh Union B 91/10 (29.1 Ov); Ruaraka B 95/6 (29.1 Ov); Ruaraka B won by 4 wickets

JAMHURI School: Swamibapa B 142 /10 (48.1 Ov); Ngara B 52/10 (17.1 Ov); Swamibapa B won by 90 runs

VIRAJ INT. ACADEMY, KATANI: Goan Institute A 191/10 (47.3 Ov); Wolves CC A 133/10 (36.4 Ov); GI won by 58 runs

NPCA DIVISION TWO 50-OVERS LEAGUE -SUNDAY

LENANA SCHOOL: Obuya Academy B 140/10 (27.4 Ov); Swamibapa Development 141/2 (29.4 OV). Swamibapa Dev. won by 8 wickets

NAIROBI CLUB: Stray Lions C 201/10 (49.4 Ov); Kenya Kongonis B 193/10 (48.2 Ov); Stray Lions C won by 8 runs

WOMEN’S T10 LEAGUE-SATURDAY

NAIROBI GYMKHAKANA: Farasi Force 84/2 (10.0); Ndovu Power 44/5 (10.0 OV); Farasi Force won by 40 runs

SAMAJ: Simba Titans 50/5 (10.0); Twiga Warriors 51/2 (9.0); Twiga won by 6 wickets

GYMKHANA: Ndovu Power 73/7 (10.0); Farasi Force 74/1 (8.3 Ov); Farasi won by 9 wickets

SAMAJ: Twiga Warriors 71/3 (10.0 Ov); Simba Titans 72/2 (7.5 OV); Simba Titans won by 8 wickets

NPCA SUPER DIVISION 50-OVERS LEAGUE POINTS AFTER WEEK 2