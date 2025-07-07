Cherotich admits subpar performance at Prefontaine Classic - Capital Sports
Faith Cherotich crosses the finish line to win the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Brussels Diamond League. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE X

Athletics

Cherotich admits subpar performance at Prefontaine Classic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7, 2025 – Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich admits she was off colour during her second-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday night.

Cherotich says she was not in her best shape physically but vows to come back stronger in subsequent competitions.

“Today I was not feeling like I was good…but for the next I’m going to train, see where I’m not okay, then I come back strong,” the 20-year-old said.

Cherotich clocked a personal best (PB) of 8:48.71 to finish second in the women’s 3000m steeplechase as Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi timed a world lead of 8:45.25 for the win.

The 2020 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda finished third after clocking a season’s best (SB) of 8:51.77.

It is the first time this season that the youngster has lost out to the Olympic champion, having outshone her at the previous legs of the Diamond League in Doha, Oslo and Paris.

The ‘loss’ notwithstanding, Cherotich was honourable in defeat, crediting her older rival for a race-well-run.

“Race was good, I’m so happy and I like to say thank you to my colleagues and I want to congratulate my colleagues,” the 2022 World Under 20 champion said.

She will be hoping to return to winning ways at subsequent legs of the Diamond League even as the World Championships in Tokyo appears on the horizon.

