England foward Abraham set to join Besiktas from Roma

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 1 – England forward Tammy Abraham is set to join Besiktas from Roma.

The Turkish club is in talks to sign Abraham externally and has posted a video on social media of the 27-year-old on his way to complete the move.

“Hello Black Eagles, I’m coming for you. See you at the airport today,” said Abraham.

Abraham spent last season on loan at AC Milan, scoring 10 goals as they finished eighth in Serie A – but they did not turn his move into a permanent switch.

“Double digits for goals and full effort every minute! Thanks, Tammy,” said Milan when announcing his departure.

Abraham, who has three goals in 11 England outings, started his career at Chelsea and had spells on loan at Bristol City, Swansea, and Aston Villa before joining Roma for £34m in 2021.

He went on to help the Italian club win the Europa Conference League under former manager Jose Mourinho in 2022.