Youth urged to harness power of sports talents

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30, 2025 – The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya has urged the youth to exploit the diverse opportunities offered by the government to economically empower themselves and grow their potential in different fields.

The CS was speaking on Monday at Kasiini village during the ground-breaking of Ksh 55-million Yatta Constituency Sports Academy.

Terming the facility as a game-changer in the development and growth of sporting skills in the region, the CS pointed out harnessing and growing the youth talent in Kenya has become a top priority for the government in sporting sector.

“The government has demonstrated full commitment to the youth empowering agenda through investing in critical infrastructure that is at the heart of talent harnessing and development,” he said.

The ground-breaking event was attended by senior government leaders led by Majority Leader in the National Assembly Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah, PS Sports Elijah Mwangi, Yatta MP Hon. Basil Ngui and Suba South MP Hon Caroli Omondi.

The CS stated that the facility will unlock the sporting talents for hundreds of youths in the region.

Additionally, the CS directed the contractor to prioritize offering employment opportunities to the local community while also procuring local goods and material for the project from local suppliers.

The Yatta Sports Academy is one of the 37 academies at the heart of government’s agenda targeted to spur and grow talents in Kenya in the Phase 1 of the construction project at a cost of Ksh 1.7 billion.

The CS further asked the youth to be patriotic and avoid destructive conduct as part of growing a prosperous nation.

Citing the recent riots and violence that rocked parts of Nairobi and other towns in Kenya, the CS asked the youth not to allow political inclinations to divide them and instead called foe adoption of cordial and progressive methods of addressing grievances.

He pointed out that the government has rolled out several programs targeting the youth including opening up jobs in the digital frontier to catalyst growth.

“We should avoid being used by politicians and instead take advantage of the opportunities made available by the government to better ourselves,” he advised.

His call was echoed by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah who said the youth should be responsible and become the change they wanted in the country.

He stated that destruction of property and violence was not an option and instead challenged them to engage the government and leaders on issues.

Other speakers called for leaders to engage civilly and avoid antagonistic utterances that risked dividing the country further.