‘Turkish Messi’ ready to replace Modric at Real Madrid

LONDON, England, June 30, 2025 – As Real Madrid prepare to face Juventus in the Club World Cup on Tuesday (20:00 BST), it appears one rising star is already a key figure for new boss Xabi Alonso.

Nicknamed ‘the Turkish Messi’, Arda Guler struggled to live up to the hype last season under Carlo Ancelotti, but the 20-year-old is enjoying a fresh lease of life following the arrival of the Italian’s replacement.

BBC Sport examines the rise, fall and resurgence of a player blessed with enough talent to become one of the world’s best.

2024-25: Guler’s lost season

This time last year, Guler looked poised to take a pivotal role in the regeneration of Real’s midfield.

The former Fenerbahce starlet had finished his first season in Spain in fine style, scoring six goals in just 10 La Liga appearances to aid his team’s title triumph.

Guler further impressed at Euro 2024 for Turkey, most notably with a goal of the tournament contender as he showcased his smooth technique by curling home a delicious 25-yard strike against Georgia.

Right then, he appeared ready to follow in the footsteps of Real team-mates like Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga: teenage recruits from abroad who were signed for their huge potential and quickly blossomed into key performers.

But it didn’t happen. Instead, 2024-25 turned into a lost season.

Ancelotti rarely trusted Guler in big games, with his lack of importance underlined when he was an unused substitute for both legs of Real’s Champions League quarter-final exit to Arsenal.

Guler finished the season with less than 1,800 minutes played in all competitions – the squad’s second-lowest tally (aside from long-term injury absentees) – to spark speculation he may seek to revive his career by leaving Madrid.

But then came Ancelotti’s departure, Alonso’s appointment, and so far nobody has benefited more than Guler.

Replacing Modric in the middle?

Part of Guler’s problem in establishing himself under Ancelotti was uncertainty over his best position.

The youngster flitted between a central role and the right-wing berth that he occupied during his early days – which also gave rise to the comparisons with Lionel Messi, for his ability to cut inside and shoot or create with his cultured left foot.

Guler himself has stated a preference for playing inside, where he has more opportunities to touch the ball and influence play.

Alonso agrees, stating the player “needs to be close to the ball”, and selecting him in that role for Real’s last two group games – victories over Pachuca and RB Salzburg – with Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz left on the bench.

Granted his wish, Guler responded with a pair of fine performances. After netting the second goal against Pachuca he was also instrumental in downing the Austrians, completing more passes than any other player during his time on the field.

In both those games, Guler was replaced midway through the second half by Modric. It felt symbolic: the old master relegated to the role of understudy, tasked with protecting the energy reserves of the man who has taken his place.

Modric will leave Real immediately after the Club World Cup, with AC Milan his likely destination. Current evidence suggests Alonso has replaced him already.

Quality, mentality and ‘big things in store’

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is among those convinced Guler will become a world superstar – and he knows better than most.

The Portuguese gave Guler, then just 16, his debut with Fenerbahce in 2021, and recalls he was immediately aware of the youngster’s rare ability.

“He reminded me of James Rodriguez when I coached him at the age of 19, recently arrived at Porto,” Pereira told Spanish newspaper Marca last week. “They are two players with exceptional talent.

“He [Guler] was a boy among men, but every time he received the ball he found the final pass. And if he made a mistake, he asked for the ball back to try again.”

Pereira doesn’t believe the comparison with Messi has much merit, instead agreeing with the player himself – and apparently Alonso – that he should be given the central midfield role previously occupied by Modric.

“I always saw him more as an eight or a 10 because of his ability to unbalance opposition between the lines,” he added.

“He’s intelligent, he looks for solutions before he receives the ball, he can play long or short, he can make the final pass or shoot from long range.

“He understands the game and always wants to know more. I can definitely see him playing instead of Modric.”

And the difficulties encountered by Guler last season have done nothing to dampen Pereira’s expectations of his former player’s potential.

“Coming to Real Madrid, with so many top-quality players, isn’t easy,” he concluded. “But he’ll find his place. I have no doubt his future has big things in store. He’s got the quality and mentality to become a main protagonist.”

Less than a month into Alonso’s reign, that process is already unfolding.

And if he shines in the last-16 tie against Juventus, it would be another sign Guler is ready to take the football world by storm.