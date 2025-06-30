Muyoti salutes gallant players for Nairobi United’s epic FKF Cup glory

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30, 2025 – Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti has saluted his team for a spirit of togetherness that spurred them on to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup.

Muyoti says his players had always made it their mission to win the domestic cup competition.

“When I came into the side, the goal was to win the National Super League (NSL) and earn promotion to the topflight. But then, there was the Mozzart Bet Cup and the players told me that they wanted to win that as well. Credit goes to them for their togetherness as well as the fans who have supported us all through,” the gaffer said.

The city side completed a fairytale season with a 2-1 win over nine-time champions Gor Mahia in a sizzling FKF Cup final at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday.

Frank Ouya scored an early cracker of a goal in the sixth minute before Enock Machaka’s long range piledriver in the 72nd minute — either side of Ben Stanley Omondi’s equaliser — ensured victory for the minnows.

Nairobi United players celebrate their FKF Cup win. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Reflecting on the thriller, Muyoti noted how his boys played fearlessly and showed nerves of steel to take the game by the scruff of the neck and win it all together.

“We started off quite well in the game and got a goal. Somehow, we relaxed and allowed them control of the match, from which they got the equaliser. In the dressing room, I told them to go out there and play football as they had been playing at the start of the match and in the second half, you could see that our attitude had changed,” the former Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars tactician said.

It was the latest in their reputation as giant slayers, having put to the sword Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz and Mara Sugar on their way to glory.

Naiboiz — as they are famously known — will be competing in the FKF Premier League as well after winning the second tier to earn automatic berth into the top flight.

They also have a continental debut to look forward to as they compete in the Caf Confederations Cup.

In this regard, they will be following in the footsteps of Mathare United who won the Moi Golden Cup in 1998 while still a second-tier side.