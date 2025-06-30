Medvedev suffers shock first-round Wimbledon exit

WIMBLEDON, England, June 30, 2025 – Two-time semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock first-round exit at Wimbledon.

The Russian world number nine lost 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to the 64th-ranked Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi and took his frustration out on his racquet after the conclusion of the match.

It is the first time that Medvedev, who made the last four in the past two years, has failed to reach the second round in seven Wimbledon appearances.

It was a first ever victory over a top-10 ranked opponent for Bonzi, 29, who has matched his best Wimbledon result by reaching the second round.

“This is special for me today. It is my first top-10 win at a slam and it is always special at this tournament. I love this place,” said Bonzi.

“Daniil is a great player. I knew it was a tough match but sometimes it is better to play those players in the first round, when anything can happen.”

Medvedev is a former US Open champion and has reached a further five major finals.

While the 29-year-old is regarded as a hard-court specialist, his recent results at Wimbledon offered confidence he could improve on his first and second-round exits at the Australian Open and French Open respectively earlier this year.

But Bonzi dominated key tie-breaks in the first and third sets before racing clear to victory in an impressive four-set finish after three hours and seven minutes.

After congratulating his opponent, who celebrated with his team court-side, Medvedev slammed his racquets against his chair and his bag.

Bonzi, whose unexpected win ended his six-match Tour-level losing streak on grass, will play Australian Jordan Thompson next.

Elsewhere on Monday, Greek former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, 26, retired with injury after the 24th seed fell two sets down against French world number 113 Valentin Royer.