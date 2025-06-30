KCB Chess Team Leads Premier League Title Charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30, 2025 – Eight-time champions KCB Chess Club are stamping their authority on the 2024/2025 Kenya Chess Premier League, remaining unbeaten after nine rounds and sitting comfortably at the top of the league table with 25 points.

The bankers, guided by experienced Candidate Master and head coach Benjamin Magana, continued their dominant form over the weekend.

They delivered a resounding 4.5-0.5 win over Nairobi Chess Academy before battling to a tightly contested 2.5-2.5 draw against perennial rivals Equity Bank.

Speaking after the weekend fixtures, Coach Magana lauded the team’s performance and unity.

“We have built great momentum, and the players are hungry for victory. Staying unbeaten in this league is never easy, but our focus and discipline have made the difference. The goal is clear: we want to bring home a ninth title,” Magana said.

Among the standout performers this season is rising star Elizabeth Cassidy, who has impressed with her composure and consistency on board.

“Playing alongside top players has pushed me to improve fast. Every match is a learning experience, and I am proud to contribute to the team’s success. I know the season is still far from over, but we want to continue winning to put KCB on the map. Not just in Kenya, but also in the world,” Cassidy said.

In that high-stakes match against Equity, Patrick Kawuma edged out KCB’s Joseph Methu on board one, while Robert McLigeyo held Mark Nyola to a draw on board two.

Martin Njoroge and Hawi Kaloki delivered crucial wins for KCB on boards three and four, respectively, defeating Kyle Kuka and Sasha Mongeli.

However, Equity’s Jadon Simiyu managed to level the overall score with a win over Joyce Nyaruai on board five, sealing the draw.

A day earlier, KCB delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season with a 4.5-0.5 win over Nairobi Chess Academy (NACHA).

On board one, head coach and Candidate Master Ben Magana led by example, defeating Hillary Sagwa, while Ian Mutuge and Hugh Misiko outclassed Aguda Lwanga and Trevor Mulindi on boards two and four, respectively.

Brian Irungu held Adol Makuach to a draw on board three, and rising star Elizabeth Cassidy wrapped up the match with a confident win over Bella Nashipae on board five.