Have we watched Messi’s final game on global stage?

ATLANTA, United States, June 30, 2025 – Lionel Messi signed off from potentially his final game on the global stage with a heavy defeat – but he still showed some magic touches.

The 38-year-old Argentine – quite possibly the greatest player in history – was on the losing end in Atlanta as Inter Miami were beaten 4-0 by his former club Paris St-Germain at the Club World Cup.

“PSG are in great form, champions of everything, but people still pay for a ticket to see Leo Messi, even at 38 years old,” said Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano after the game which was watched by 65,574 fans.

PSG defender Lucas Beraldo added: “Leo is a unique person. To share a game with him was magnificent. I was a kid watching his magic on the television, so it’s unique.”

But could this be the final time we see him – and just how good is he still?

What is Messi’s future?

Messi is out of contract with Inter Miami at the end of 2025. Nothing is guaranteed beyond that.

And apparently not even he knows whether he will play in the 2026 World Cup in a year’s time, also in the US – plus Mexico and Canada.

Argentina team-mate Nicolas Otamendi and Inter Miami colleague Luis Suarez both expect Messi to stay on until at least then.

But Guillem Balague, who wrote a book on the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in 2023, says “nobody knows, least of all, Messi himself”.

The Spanish journalist, writing in his BBC Sport column before this game, said Messi’s family are settled in Miami and he is thought to be in talks to extend his stay at the club.

“At the moment he is just taking it game by game, tournament by tournament,” said Balague.

“If he renews and stays in America, he’ll evaluate the situation when he needs to, but for the time being he is just taking things step by step.

“Everyone involved wants to see him leading Argentina at the World Cup in America in a year’s time. But he has not indicated to anyone what his final decision is.”

Messi finally achieved the holy grail of winning the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 – removing the main argument against whether he could be considered the best footballer ever. Nobody has ever won two World Cups as captain…

How did Messi do here?

There was one moment where Messi stood over a free-kick with about five minutes left when it felt as if everyone was willing him to score – but he hit it into the wall.

“He’s so clever, he walks around the pitch but when the ball touches his feet he just goes. He’s like a player from a different planet,” said ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, watching for Dazn.

“During his days, when he was Messi Messi, he was incredible to play against. The way he plays, the way he touches the ball, it never leaves his feet.”

Football will never forget Messi, who is the all-time record goalscorer of Barcelona (672), Argentina (112) and Inter Miami (50).

But, at the age of 38, his best days are clearly and understandably behind him.

Remarkably in his 1,109-game career, this was the first time he had faced a former team.

And it was against the only club where he failed to meet expectations. PSG have been a better team since he left – with his 32 goals in 75 games failing to help them win the Champions League.

They finally won it this season without star names Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – and are bidding to add the Club World Cup to the treble they have already won.

Messi showed he is still a man of moments in this US tournament, not least with his free-kick goal against Porto in the group stage.

PSG eased up in the second half after netting four times in the first period and that allowed Messi several moments as Inter Miami saw a lot more of the ball.

A great cushioned ball over the top gave Suarez an excellent chance but the striker’s first touch let him down.

“That’s the touch of the tournament from Lionel Messi,” said Dazn pundit Don Hutchison, the ex-Scotland midfielder.

“The weight of pass to knock it over the defender with perfect weight and precision – it’s a shame Suarez couldn’t finish the move off because that was genius from Messi.”

Messi had a shot blocked, hit that free-kick into the wall and had a couple of shots saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The first was when he glided past a couple of defenders into the box before shooting – and the second was a header – reminiscent of his 2009 Champions League final goal for Barcelona against Manchester United.

“I think Leo played a great game, within the options we had,” said his boss – and former Barcelona team-mate – Mascherano.

“In the second half, we found him much more. In the first half, we couldn’t due to Paris’s pressure.”

It feels as if this will be his final match likely to be watched around the world – well, of those supporters watching this Marmite Fifa Club World Cup.

If he stays at Inter Miami it is likely to just be, at club level, North American matches from here on in.

This tournament is not due to be played again until 2029, when Messi will be 42. Surely not…