We will give it our all to win Cup: Gor Mahia’s midfielder Alpha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Chris Onyango says they will leave everything on the pitch to ensure they don’t finish the season trophyless when they take on second tier side Nairobi United in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup final this weekend.

K’Ogalo lost the league title to Kenya Police FC and are seeking to save face with Cup victory, which will assure them of Continental football next season.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net ahead of the final, Onyango says the players will give their everything to ensure their salvage pride to end the season on a high.

“This is our chance to redeem ourselves; it is our ride or die. After losing the league title, we have to give everything to try and win the Cup. This is our most important game of the season and will be a huge one. We have prepared well because we know Nairobi United is a good side despite them being in the second division. We will be very cautious but above all, give our best to win,” Onyango told Telecomasia.

Gor has not won the Cup since 2021 and with the league title gone, the ambition to play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season pushes them to go all out.

“Each and every player in the team wants to play Continental football. We played in the Champions League last season and we know what it means so that pushes us as well. Gor Mahia fans deserve Continental football and we have to go all in for them. Every player wants to play at a high level and this is our chance. It is also a good platform to advance our careers and that is how much it means for us,” Onyango further added.

The midfielder believes that an all-out attack against Nairobi United will be their best secret to victory.