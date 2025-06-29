We will give it our all to win Cup: Gor Mahia’s midfielder Alpha - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

We will give it our all to win Cup: Gor Mahia’s midfielder Alpha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Chris Onyango says they will leave everything on the pitch to ensure they don’t finish the season trophyless when they take on second tier side Nairobi United in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup final this weekend.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

K’Ogalo lost the league title to Kenya Police FC and are seeking to save face with Cup victory, which will assure them of Continental football next season.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net ahead of the final, Onyango says the players will give their everything to ensure their salvage pride to end the season on a high.

“This is our chance to redeem ourselves; it is our ride or die. After losing the league title, we have to give everything to try and win the Cup. This is our most important game of the season and will be a huge one. We have prepared well because we know Nairobi United is a good side despite them being in the second division. We will be very cautious but above all, give our best to win,” Onyango told Telecomasia.

Gor has not won the Cup since 2021 and with the league title gone, the ambition to play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season pushes them to go all out.

“Each and every player in the team wants to play Continental football. We played in the Champions League last season and we know what it means so that pushes us as well. Gor Mahia fans deserve Continental football and we have to go all in for them. Every player wants to play at a high level and this is our chance. It is also a good platform to advance our careers and that is how much it means for us,” Onyango further added.

The midfielder believes that an all-out attack against Nairobi United will be their best secret to victory.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020