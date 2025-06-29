Machaka scores wonder goal as Nairobi United beat Gor to win FKF Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2025 – Nairobi United completed a fairytale season with a 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup final at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

The National Super League (NSL) champions took the lead in the sixth minute courtesy of Frank Ouya’s overhead kick.

The forward latched on to a loose ball in K’Ogalo danger area after Gor failed to deal effectively with Duncan Omalla’s long throw-in.

Ben Stanley Omondi pulled Gor level in the 37th minute, rifling in a low shot at the edge of the box after Austin Odhiambo had the ball nicked off his feet before he could connect with Shariff Musa’s cutback.

The second half briefly morphed into a snoozefest before livening up once again as K’Ogalo went in search for the winner.

Nairobi United keeper Ernest Muhammad had an oops! moment when he spilled Odhiambo’s freekick in the 67th minute before the loose ball was cleared away by his defenders.

It wasn’t long before Naiboiz were in delirium as their team went in front once again through Enock Machaka — and what a wonder goal it was.

The midfielder was teed up perfectly in the middle of the park, took one touch, looked up and fired a long range grenade that breezed past Gor keeper Kevin Omondi into the net.

Gor had a glorious chance to equalise once again in the 86th minute after Odhiambo was fouled in the penalty box.

However, Muhammad proved the hero when he dived to the right side to save Alpha Onyango’s kick.

Following the win, Nairobi will represent Kenya at next season’s Confederations Cup.