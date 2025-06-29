HALFTIME REPORT: Omondi draws Gor level after Ouya early shocker in FKF Cup final

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2025 – Gor Mahia and Nairobi United are currently deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup encounter at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

The Naiboiz shot into the lead courtesy of Franklin Ouya’s overhead kick in the sixth minute, latching on to a poor clearance by K’Ogalo’s defence to Duncan Omalla’s throw-in.

Ouya had another chance to make it 2-0 in the 10th minute, stinging the palms of Gor keeper Kevin Omondi with a hard, curling shot at the edge of the box.

After a nervy start, K’Ogalo got into the game and could have equalised in the 30th minute through Alpha Onyango’s long range strike, which hit the post.

Austin Odhiambo also had an opportunity to level the scores but dithered in the danger area to allow Nairobi’s defenders to steal the ball from him.

The nine-time domestic championships finally got their breakthrough in the 37th minute courtesy of Ben Stanley’s Omondi’s low strike from the edge of the box.

Shariff Musa did well to control a long pass from the defence before teeing up Odhiambo from whose feet the ball was nicked before he could get his shot off.

The loose ball landed at the feet of Omondi whose right footed shot rifled into the bottom right corner — Nairobi keeper Ernest Muhammad well and truly beaten.