Haki strikes as Murang’a Seal beat Mara Sugar in FKF Cup third-place playoff

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2025 – Victor Haki scored in the second half as Murang’a Seal beat Mara Sugar to finish third in this year’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday.

Haki had been on the pitch for two minutes before he connected well with Joseph Omulama’s cross from the right, heading past a helpless Felix Adoyo in the sugar millers’ goal.

It seemed to liven up a match that had until then been bereft of much action.

Mara Sugar piled forward in search of an equaliser but it was to be a bitter afternoon for them as Murang’a’s defence remained resolute.

On the other hand, Omulama continued with slaloming forays into the sugar millers’ danger area, often threading in enticing crosses, which ended up in the arms of Adoyo.

Five minutes to the end, Noah Jagongo did well to latch on to an overhead ball in Murang’a’s defence but was caught between crossing into the box and taking a shot — ultimately resulting in a wasted chance.

Mara Sugar captain David Owino had another glorious opportunity to level the scores but volleyed wide after Murang’a keeper Wilson Mwangi had palmed away an initial throw-in.

Speaking after the match, Murang’a boss Yusuf Chipo was elated, describing the win as a perfect way to cap what has been a tough season for them.

“Credit to the players and the fans who travelled all the way from Murang’a to come support us. The boys have developed a winning spirit ever since I joined the team and I am happy they have received their reward today by scoring a goal and winning this game,” Chipo said.

The gaffer further waxed lyrical about Omulama, noting that his influence on the game had made all the difference.

“He’s a very good player and hardworking. I noticed his great qualities from the time that I joined this team and decided to help him improve on them. He’s a player I am convinced will only get better in the future,” he said.

Game of chances

His opposite in the dugout, Edward Manoah, said his team did not make good use of the chances they received.

“It was a game of chances and very competitive. We gave it our all but unfortunately we could not convert the chances we had. They had one opportunity to win the game and that’s what they took,” Manoah said.

Murang’a walked away Ksh 750,000 in prize money as the losers of the day pocket Ksh 500,000.