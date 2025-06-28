Nairobi Leaders Rally City Behind Nairobi United Ahead of FKF Cup Finals against Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Nairobi county top leadership is uniting to mobilize massive support for the newly FKF PL-promoted Nairobi United FC ahead of their crucial Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Mozzart Bet Cup final against giants Gor Mahia this Sunday, June 29th, 2025, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Spearheaded by the Nairobi County Governor’s Liaison Officer, Osman Khalif, the leaders are urging all Nairobians to fill the stadium and back the city’s own club.

They frame Sunday’s match as more than just a cup final, but a pivotal moment for Nairobi’s sports reputation and economy.

Osman was joined by a high-profile delegation, including Nairobi County Chief Officer for Sports Oscar Igaida (former Secretary General of AFC Leopards), MCA Hashim Kamau (former County Sports Board Chair), former Sports CEC Rosemary Kariuki, CEC for Talent & Skills Brian Mulama, County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, and Governor Sakaja’s Chief of Staff David Njoroge.

The leaders emphasized that a victory for Nairobi United secures participation in the prestigious CAF Confederations Cup.

They argued this continental stage is a unique opportunity to market Nairobi and Kenya across Africa as a prime destination for sports tourism and investment, significantly boosting the capital’s economy.

“Sports tourism is a powerful tool,” the leaders stated. “Success for Nairobi United opens the door to the CAF Confederations Cup, attracting visitors, showcasing our city, and driving economic growth through major events. We urge every Nairobian to be part of this dream – delivering Nairobi to Africa starts with your presence on Sunday.”

They hailed Nairobi United as the city’s new pride, stressing the importance of a vocal home crowd:

“This is our team, representing our city right here at home. Don’t let them face Gor Mahia alone. Let’s supplement Governor Sakaja’s selfless commitment and funding by providing the crucial twelfth man – our united voice and presence.”

Governor Sakaja was credited for his pivotal role in ensuring Nairobi’s representation in the national league, with leaders calling on citizens to follow his example:

“The Governor led by securing the team’s foundation. Now, it’s our turn to rally behind them with our support in the stands.”