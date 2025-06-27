Starlets striker Nanjala says playing in Morocco has improved her

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Harambee Starlets forward Violet Nanjala says playing in the Moroccan League for the last three seasons has massively improved her, stating she is not the same player she was when she left Vihiga Queens in 2021.

Nanjala has been a star at Moroccan top flight club AMFF Laayoune and finished this season as the league’s top scorer with 28 goals. She has scored 20+ goals in all three seasons she has played in the North African league.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Nanjala says her football has massively improved since she joined the side.

“I see a lot of improvement in my game, my scoring, and all round. The Violet of 2021 is not the same Violet now. I have been growing year in and year out and I am a totally different player now. In terms of scoring, awareness, positional play, defending and all, I have improved. I have worked under three different coaches and all have helped me improve in one way or the other,” Nanjala told Telecomasia.

Nanjala made Moroccan history when she scored seven goals in a single match, in their last game of the season, lifting herself to clinch the golden boot.

“In my entire career I had never scored these many goals in one match. But when I got into the game I was under no pressure; I just wanted to score and enjoy myself. But, my teammates were really amazing that day. They kept the hunt for me and ensured I had scored. Anyone would get the ball and look for me because they wanted me to win the golden boot. It was so amazing for me and it left a lasting impression,” Nanjala further said in the interview with Telecomasia.