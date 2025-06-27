Russell fastest as Dunne impresses in Austria - Capital Sports
George Russell (L) and Kimi Antonelli. PHOTO/FORMULA 1

Formula One

Russell fastest as Dunne impresses in Austria

Published

VIENNA, Austria, June 27, 2025 – Mercedes driver George Russell headed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell, who said on Thursday that Mercedes were talking to Verstappen about the possibility of driving for them next year, was 0.065 seconds quicker than the Dutchman.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third fastest, ahead of an impressive performance from 19-year-old Irishman Alex Dunne in the other McLaren.

Dunne, leading the Formula 2 championship this season, is a member of the McLaren young driver programme and was having his first outing at a grand prix in Lando Norris’ car.

He was just 0.069secs off Piastri’s pace, both running on the soft tyres, although his lap was set slightly later in the session than the Australian’s, when the track would have been in better condition.

Both McLaren and Red Bull have taken upgrades to the Red Bull Ring.

McLaren have new front suspension shaping that is aimed at working with a new front wing that was first tested at the last race in Canada.

Red Bull have a new floor edge. Ferrari, for whom Lewis Hamilton was ninth fastest, have a completely redesigned new floor, their first upgrade since Bahrain in April.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was fifth fastest, ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and the Williams drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

