Kenyan fencer Ndolo crowned African champion for second straight time

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27, 2025 – Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo successfully defended her African Championships title, with victory in Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday night.

The German-born athlete beat Egyptian Nardin Ehab 13-7 in the final of the women’s epee competition to maintain the crown she won in last year’s edition in Casablanca, Morocco.

It was her third straight title, having first won in 2023 in Cairo, Egypt, where she was making her debut in the colours of her father’s birthplace.

Born of a Kenyan father and an Austrian mother, Ndolo made history at the Paris Olympics, last year, becoming the first to represent the country at the quadrennial competition.

Although she suffered an early exit at the Olympics, the 38-year-old has intensified her search for more medals — in addition to popularising the sport in the country.

This year, she has already competed in the Women’s World Cup in Wuxi, China where she finished 18th out of 198 athletes.

Earlier, she also finished 18th in the senior epee category at the Grand Prix in Bogota, Colombia on May 9-11.

She is also expected to compete at next month’s World Championships in Georgia.

Ndolo will be eyeing her second medal at the competition after winning silver in 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.