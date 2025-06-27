Kenyan fencer Ndolo crowned African champion for second straight time - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo posing for a photo after competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Fencing

Kenyan fencer Ndolo crowned African champion for second straight time

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27, 2025 – Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo successfully defended her African Championships title, with victory in Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The German-born athlete beat Egyptian Nardin Ehab 13-7 in the final of the women’s epee competition to maintain the crown she won in last year’s edition in Casablanca, Morocco.

It was her third straight title, having first won in 2023 in Cairo, Egypt, where she was making her debut in the colours of her father’s birthplace.

Born of a Kenyan father and an Austrian mother, Ndolo made history at the Paris Olympics, last year, becoming the first to represent the country at the quadrennial competition.

Although she suffered an early exit at the Olympics, the 38-year-old has intensified her search for more medals — in addition to popularising the sport in the country.

This year, she has already competed in the Women’s World Cup in Wuxi, China where she finished 18th out of 198 athletes.

Earlier, she also finished 18th in the senior epee category at the Grand Prix in Bogota, Colombia on May 9-11.

She is also expected to compete at next month’s World Championships in Georgia.

Ndolo will be eyeing her second medal at the competition after winning silver in 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020