Brentford appoint Andrews as Frank’s successor

LONDON, England, June 27, 2025 – Brentford have appointed Keith Andrews as the club’s new head coach on a three-year deal following Thomas Frank’s departure to Tottenham.

Andrews, 44, joined the Bees last summer to work under Frank as the club’s set-piece coach.

Having previously been on the coaching staff with Sheffield United, MK Dons and the Republic of Ireland, Andrews’ appointment is the Irishman’s first step into management.

Brentford considered a number of external candidates for the job including Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Francesco Farioli, who left Ajax last month.

While owner Matthew Benham’s decision to hand Andrews the reins may be considered a gamble, it does represent a level of continuity in keeping with what has gone before.

Frank was promoted from his role as an assistant to take charge in 2018 when Dean Smith left for Aston Villa, having managed Brondby for nearly three years as well as Denmark’s youth teams.

Andrews takes the helm during a period of turbulence at Gtech Community Stadium.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has arrived from Liverpool to replace Netherlands stopper Mark Flekken, who has moved to Bayer Leverkusen.

Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard is poised to head to Arsenal and last season’s top scorer, Bryan Mbeumo, has been the subject of an improved bid worth £60m from Manchester United.