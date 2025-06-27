All Systems Go as Kibera Soccer, Vihiga Queens clash in betPawa FKF Women’s Cup final

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27, 2025 – The stage is set for the highly anticipated FKF Women’s Cup Final between Kibera Soccer Women’s FC and Vihiga Queens FC at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Saturday afternoon.

This thrilling encounter promises to showcase the best of women’s football in Kenya, as two formidable teams battle for supremacy in the prestigious tournament.

The match will not only highlight the growing talent in women’s football but also reinforce the commitment of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and betPawa Kenya to elevate the sport.

The match was initially scheduled for Saturday 14th June, but had to be postponed by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to allow the national women’s team, Harambee Starlets, participate in the 2025 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship, which culminated on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Kibera Soccer Women, who stormed into the final after a commanding 2-0 win over reigning FKF Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets in the semifinal, will now be eyeing national glory as they face Vihiga Queens in what promises to be a fierce and thrilling showdown.

On their part, Vihiga Queens will be gunning for the title, with former Plateau Queens forward Swaumu Masungo expected to lead the charge.

The four-time Kenyan Women’s Premier League champions booked their spot in the final with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bungoma Queens in the semifinals.

Speaking during training at their Woodley grounds, Kibera Soccer head coach David Vijago said:

“Vihiga Queens is a very tough team. The last time we faced them, we won narrowly through a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. This is a big game, and we are not leaving anything to chance, we are determined to win,” he said.

Vijago added: “We are mentally and physically prepared for the game. Our players are highly motivated, and winning this match would mean a lot to the team.”

Cynthia Onyango, betPawa Kenya Partner, expressed her excitement ahead of the ﬁnal.

“We are proud to support the growth of women’s football in Kenya. This ﬁnal is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches, and stakeholders. betPawa remains committed to empowering sports and creating opportunities for women in football,” she said.