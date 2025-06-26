My dream is to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League: Violet Nanjala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Kenya national women’s football team striker Violet Nanjala has laid out bare her dream of moving to Europe and playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, as she ponders on her future.

For the last three seasons, Nanjala, formerly with Vihiga Queens in Kenya, has been playing in Morocco for the last three seasons with Association Municipale Féminine (AMF) du Football Laayoune. She has been a star at her club, scoring 20+ goals in each season.

This season, she finished as the league’s top scorer with 27 goals, and also made history in the Moroccan top flight becoming the first player to score seven goals in a single match. She did this in the final match day of the season when her team beat CSST 12-0 to cement their fifth place finish in the standings.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Nanjala says she is yet to decide on her future in Morocco, but is leaning more towards a move to Europe.

“At the moment, I have yet to decide about my future. Maybe it is time for me to move on, I don’t know yet. But, my ambition is to play in Europe and measure myself up in the Women’s Champions League,” the star striker told Telecomasia.

She added; “The same way men dream of listening to the Champions League anthem is the same for me. It has been my ambition and I believe I am ready for it if an opportunity comes my way.”

In her first season in Morocco, she hit the back of the net 23 times and had 20 goals to her name in her second season. The just concluded campaign was a stellar one for her and has now opened up to a bigger dream, playing in Europe.