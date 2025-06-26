Kipyegon hopes Paris record-breaking memories will spur her for ‘Breaking 4’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Kenya’s double Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon will seek to enter into the annuls of history, attempting to become the first ever woman to run the mile in under four minutes. This historic race, put together by apparel company Nike, Kipyegon’s sponsors, will be staged in Paris.

Kipyegon holds the world record in the mile and her traditional 1500m. In the mile, she holds the world’s fastest time of 4:07.64 set in Monaco in July 2023. In her historic attempt in Paris, she will need to shave 7.64 seconds off her lifetime best.

Speaking to Telecomasia before the historic event, Kipyegon says her return to Paris, where she broke the 1500m and 5,000m world records in 2023 will offer her extra motivation.

“I have beautiful memories in Paris because this is where I set two world records and now I am going back there for a special one. The track will offer good memories and hopefully this will inspire me to go for more. I am looking forward to chasing history and I am feeling confident and ready. I hope for the best. I hope that a lot of fans will come out to cheer me on the finish line as I make this attempt,” she noted.

Kipyegon’s run has been inspired by his training partner, former marathon World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who made history by becoming the first man to run a marathon in under two hours, in a second attempt.

Kipchoge has been aiding Kipyegon train and prepare for the race, and is in Paris to witness the historic run.