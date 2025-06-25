Ruiru Sports Club Hosts First-Ever KLGU GOTY Event - Capital Sports
Joyce Wanjiru in action during past golf tournaments. She has won 5 out of 9 GOTY events to be played this year.

Golf

Ruiru Sports Club Hosts First-Ever KLGU GOTY Event

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25, 2025 – Ruiru Sports Club is set to make history this weekend as it hosts its first-ever Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Golfer of the Year (GOTY) tournament, marking yet another milestone for the club and the women’s golf circuit in Kenya.

The highly anticipated event will bring together over 200 lady golfers from across the country on Saturday for a spirited weekend of competition, camaraderie, and celebration.

Earlier this year, Ruiru successfully staged the prestigious KLGU Ladies 54-Hole Tournament, and this upcoming GOTY event further cements its growing reputation as a premier venue for women’s golf in Kenya.

“Hosting the KLGU GOTY Ladies Open is both an honor and a defining moment for Ruiru Sports Club. Our course is in pristine condition, our team is ready, and we are excited to welcome golfers from all over Kenya. This is more than a tournament, it is a celebration of women, golf, and growth,” Mukami said.

She added: “The course has been meticulously prepared by the club’s greenkeeping team, promising players a true test of skill. With firm, fair fairways and fast, rolling greens, the layout rewards precision, confidence, and strategic play, offering a competitive yet enjoyable golfing experience for all.”

Beyond the game, the tournament will play a crucial role in the GOTY rankings, awarding key points to players vying for top positions on the 2025 KLGU leaderboard.

With the stakes high and many top-ranking golfers expected to compete, the atmosphere is electric. The event has received tremendous backing from Kingdom Bank, Croton Motors, and Galana Energies, who have stepped forward to support the growth of women’s golf in the country.

 “This weekend is not just about chasing trophies. It is about community, connection, and celebrating how far women’s golf has come. The legacy truly unfolds here,” Mukami said.

With the stage set and excitement building, all roads lead to Ruiru for what promises to be a landmark event in the Kenyan golf calendar.

