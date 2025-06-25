Mixed fortunes for Kenya at opening day of Africa Beach Volleyball champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25, 2025 – Kenya endured mixed fortunes on the opening day of the CAVB Africa Beach Volleyball Championships in Tetouan, Morocco on Wednesday.

After an unblemished start to the day, the duo of Jairus Kipkosgei and Elphas Makuto lost in straight sets to Nigeria’s Peter Ibrahim and Uche Augustine at the Martil Beach.

The first set was a closely contested one before the West Africans won 21-18 before cruising through the last one with a 21-13 scoreline.

In the women’s competition, Gaudencia Makokha and Sharleen Sembel walked away with victory in a hard-fought encounter against another Nigerian duo, Genevive Kelechi and Happy Wushilang – the opponents retiring in the third set after both teams had won a set each.

The day ended on a sour note for Kenya, however, as Veronica Adhiambo and Mercy Iminza were humbled by Nigeria in sets of 21-18 and 21-8.

The two had earlier swatted aside Burundi’s Nadia Buntubwimana and Emelyne Igiraneza in straight sets, winning in identical scorelines of 21-14, 21-14.