Tusker Coach Robert Matano gestures during their FKF Cup final against Kakamega Homeboyz at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Matano on verge of becoming KCB head coach

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25, 2025 – Veteran tactician Robert Matano is set to take over as new Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) head coach.

Reports indicate that the bankers have tipped the immediate former Fountain Gate FC head coach to take over at the den, with the unveiling set for Friday morning.

Matano boasts a wealth of experience at the highest level of Kenyan football, having won the league title with Sofapaka (2009) and Tusker (2012. 2020/21 and 2021/22).

He has also coached other top level teams, such as AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars, World Hope (now Nairobi City Stars) and Kenya Pipeline, among others.

His experience will be necessary to improve the fortunes of a KCB team that are yet to win silverware despite boasting top players.

The bankers were forced to dispense with the services of Patrick ‘Luwowo’ Odhiambo in May following a barren run of results.

Goalkeeper trainer Samuel Koko has been in charge of the team temporarily and led them to a ninth-place finish in the just-concluded 2024/25 FKF Premier League season.

