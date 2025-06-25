Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar renews contract with boyhood club Santos

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 25 – Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar has renewed his contract with boyhood club Santos until December.

The 33-year-old returned to the Brazilian club on a six-moth deal in January after the termination of his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Neymar has scored 141 goals and made 69 assists in 243 appearances for Santos.

The former Paris St-Germain and Barcelona forward had been linked with a return to Europe before signing a new deal with Santos until the end of the Brazilian Serie A season, with an option to extend.

“I made a decision and I listened to my heart,” said Neymar.

“Santos is not just my team, it’s my home, my roots, my history and my life. Here I was a boy who became a man, and I am truly loved. Here I can be myself, truly happy.

“This is where I want to fulfil the dreams that are missing in my career. And nothing’s going to stop me. I go, I come back and I stay. Where it all began and where it will never end.”

Neymar was recalled to the Brazil squad after a 17-month absence in March but did not feature in their World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

He has scored 79 goals in 128 Brazil appearances but has not represented his country since sustaining a knee injury against Uruguay in October 2023.

“It is a historic and remarkable day for Brazilian football, a gift for the fans of Santos FC,” said club president Marcelo Teixeira.

“Our idol, our boy, the prince with our number 10 shirt remains.

“It is a very important moment in this reconstruction process and we needed Neymar, both on and off the field.

“The phrase ‘I’m going, I’m back, I’m staying’ is emblematic and fundamental for the repositioning of Santos FC at its proper level.”