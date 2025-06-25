Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Neymar renews contract with boyhood club Santos - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brazilian football star Neymar has been acquitted of corruption charges related to his transfer to Barcelona in 2013

Football

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar renews contract with boyhood club Santos

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 25 – Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar has renewed his contract with boyhood club Santos until December.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 33-year-old returned to the Brazilian club on a six-moth deal in January after the termination of his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Neymar has scored 141 goals and made 69 assists in 243 appearances for Santos.

The former Paris St-Germain and Barcelona forward had been linked with a return to Europe before signing a new deal with Santos until the end of the Brazilian Serie A season, with an option to extend.

“I made a decision and I listened to my heart,” said Neymar.

“Santos is not just my team, it’s my home, my roots, my history and my life. Here I was a boy who became a man, and I am truly loved. Here I can be myself, truly happy.

“This is where I want to fulfil the dreams that are missing in my career. And nothing’s going to stop me. I go, I come back and I stay. Where it all began and where it will never end.”

Neymar was recalled to the Brazil squad after a 17-month absence in March but did not feature in their World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

He has scored 79 goals in 128 Brazil appearances but has not represented his country since sustaining a knee injury against Uruguay in October 2023.

“It is a historic and remarkable day for Brazilian football, a gift for the fans of Santos FC,” said club president Marcelo Teixeira.

“Our idol, our boy, the prince with our number 10 shirt remains.

“It is a very important moment in this reconstruction process and we needed Neymar, both on and off the field.

“The phrase ‘I’m going, I’m back, I’m staying’ is emblematic and fundamental for the repositioning of Santos FC at its proper level.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020