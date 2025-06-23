Why winning league title is more special for Police than FKF Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – Kenya Police captain David Cheche Ochieng’ admits winning this season’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League was tougher than their domestic cup triumph, last year.

Ochieng’ says the competition for the top crown was cutthroat, with up to six teams in with a chance.

“Last season, when we won the Mozzart Bet Cup, some said it was an easy feat…maybe because in the domestic cup, you play around seven or eight matches. But this season, we went all out…we have conceded the least number of goals to enable us win the league. We took four points from the former champions Gor Mahia so it has been a good season,” the centre back said.

Police clinched their first ever top flight title with a 1-0 win over Shabana at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, a fortnight ago.

Kenya Police captain David Ochieng’ receives the Premier League trophy from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

They wrapped their memorable campaign with a 1-1 draw with immediate former champions Gor Mahia at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

It has been a topsy turvy season, which could have been disastrous for Afande were it not for Burundian tactician Etienne Ndayiragije who turned their fortunes around – hoisting them from the relegation zone to title contenders.

It turned out to be a title race for the ages as the law enforcers because mired in a three-way battle with Gor and Tusker – Police exchanging the league table lead with the brewers from time to time.

The turning point, it would seem, was Gor’s 2-1 loss to Nairobi City Stars in May 15, a day after the Brewers were humbled 2-0 by Talanta FC.

The following matchweek, it was all in Afande’s hands after Gor were held to a barren draw by Murang’a Seal as Tusker suffered the now infamous 7-1 thrashing by Sofapaka.

Champagne was already on ice after Gor drew 1-1 with AFC Leopards in Homa Bay on June 2 – meaning Police only needed a draw to be confirmed champions.

Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga carries the FKF Premier League trophy. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Brian Okoth’s header against Tore Bobe proved more than enough to secure the title even as Gor attempted an unlikely comeback with a 3-2 win over Ulinzi Stars on the same day.

Ochieng’ admits as much that in another universe, either Tusker or Gor would be celebrating the league title.

“The season has been tough…until the last two games of the season, nobody knew who was going to be the champion. Nobody knew who was going to be relegated. From the first to the 11th placed, each one had a fighting chance for the title. From the 12th all the way down to the relegation zone, none of the teams could count themselves safe,” the former Tusker and Mathare United defender said.

With the crown now secured in the title cabinet, Police will now turn their attentions to their Caf Champions League debut, next season.

They will certainly be hoping for better fortunes than their continental debut last year when they lost 3-1 to African giants Zamalek of Egypt in the second stage of the preliminary round of the Caf Confederations Cup.