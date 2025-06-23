Wawira, Njuguna win silver at World Para Powerlifting World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – Kenya’s Hellen Wawira and Joyce Njuguna both clinched silver at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Beijing, China.

Wawira finished second in the women’s up to 45kg category after recording her heaviest score of 102kg.

China’s Guo Lingling took gold courtesy of a leading score of 124kg as Uzbekistan’s Nasiba Tashpulatova came away with bronze after lifting 101kg.

Wawira was competing in her seventh World Cup event, having first featured in 2016 in Malaysia where she won bronze.

She was also in action at last year’s edition in Tbilisi, Georgia where she failed to make the medal bracket after failing to lift 96kg.

However, the setback did not damage her chances at the Paris Paralympics considering she had already secured qualification by virtue of being ranked seventh in the world — women’s up to 41kg category.

The silver is Wawira’s fifth at the World Cup having already won bronze (Malaysia 2016), gold (Nigeria 2020), silver (Egypt 2022) and gold (Egypt 2023).

Silver for Njuguna

Meanwhile, in the women’s up to 79kg, also came away with silver thanks to a score of 105kg.

China’s Miaoyu Han collected gold after a heaviest score of 130kg whereas Olga Kazankevich of Russia came third with a score of 100kg.