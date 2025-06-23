Wawira, Njuguna win silver at World Para Powerlifting World Cup - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

From left: Kenya's Hellen Wawira, China's Guo Lingling and Nasiba Tashpulatova of Uzbekistan. PHOTO/PARA POWERLIFTING

Paralympics

Wawira, Njuguna win silver at World Para Powerlifting World Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – Kenya’s Hellen Wawira and Joyce Njuguna both clinched silver at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Beijing, China.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wawira finished second in the women’s up to 45kg category after recording her heaviest score of 102kg.

China’s Guo Lingling took gold courtesy of a leading score of 124kg as Uzbekistan’s Nasiba Tashpulatova came away with bronze after lifting 101kg.

Wawira was competing in her seventh World Cup event, having first featured in 2016 in Malaysia where she won bronze.

She was also in action at last year’s edition in Tbilisi, Georgia where she failed to make the medal bracket after failing to lift 96kg.

However, the setback did not damage her chances at the Paris Paralympics considering she had already secured qualification by virtue of being ranked seventh in the world — women’s up to 41kg category.

The silver is Wawira’s fifth at the World Cup having already won bronze (Malaysia 2016), gold (Nigeria 2020), silver (Egypt 2022) and gold (Egypt 2023).

Silver for Njuguna

Meanwhile, in the women’s up to 79kg, also came away with silver thanks to a score of 105kg.

China’s Miaoyu Han collected gold after a heaviest score of 130kg whereas Olga Kazankevich of Russia came third with a score of 100kg.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020