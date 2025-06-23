Jebichii Triumphs at Lady Captain’s Prize Golf Tournament in Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – Lydia Jebichii of Nandi Bears Club emerged the overall winner of the Lady Captain’s Prize Golf Tournament held at Kakamega Sports Club on Saturday after carding an impressive 42 points on countback off a handicap of 17.

Her consistent play and composed finish edged out local golfer Lydia Oketch, who also posted 42 points to settle for the runners-up position in a fiercely contested event that drew over 100 golfers from across the country.

“It was a tough field with incredible players, but I stayed calm, focused on my swing, and trusted my game. I am humbled that everything worked out, especially after taking a two-week break from golf. All my drives hit the fairways, and my putts were on point, it all came together beautifully,” Jebichii said.

The tournament, held in honour of Lady Captain Beatrice Otieno, showcased top performances across three divisions.

Hieronim Ikhokoro claimed the Division 1 title with 39 points, while Dr. Edwin Mburu from Nyanza took the Division 2 crown with 41 points. Division 3 belonged to Rosemary Nanyama of Kakamega Sports Club, who produced the day’s highest score of 43 points.

Other winners included Dr. I. Ashioya (Division 1 runners-up, 39 points), Mikal Kombo (Division 2 runners-up, 40 points), and Clara Chesire (Division 3 runners-up, 30 points).

Reflecting on her tenure, Otieno noted the strides the club has made in inclusivity, youth participation, and hosting quality events.

“It has been an incredible journey serving as Lady Captain. I am proud of the progress we’ve made and grateful for the support I’ve received. I carry with me great memories and deep hope that Kakamega Sports Club will continue to grow, attract more players, and become a leading golf destination in this region,” she said.

In the side contests, Dickson Gathae of Nyali delivered the Longest Drive in the men’s category, while Eilen Jepchumba from Nandi won in the ladies’ category.

Elvis Mbakaya was a standout, winning both Nearest to the Pin (Men) and the Junior Winner title with 30 points.

Dr Irene Ashioya won Nearest to the Pin (Ladies), while Mike Govoga finished as Junior Runners-Up. Serah Owour from Nyanza Golf Club was awarded Best Effort.

The competition was powered by Tindi APP, the title sponsor of the day alongside Farmers Choice, Smiles Dental among others.

The event also spotlighted Tindi App, a proudly Kenyan innovation that is fast becoming the digital heartbeat of the country’s entertainment scene.

Born out of a simple idea and built by a dynamic team that codes by day and attends events by night, Tindi fuses technology, youth event culture, and business like never before.

In line with its mission to elevate youth culture and creativity, Tindi called on parents and communities to actively support the dreams of young people, encouraging platforms that nurture talent, self-expression, and opportunity.