Lokedi back to winning ways with victory in Boston - Capital Sports
Sharon Lokedi wins the Boston Marathon. PHOTO/BANK OF AMERICA BOSTON MARATHON

Athletics

Lokedi back to winning ways with victory in Boston

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Sharon Lokedi cruised to victory in the women’s 10km race in Boston, in what was a riveting run to the finish line.

The Boston Marathon champion clocked 31:39 to cut the tape, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Gladys Kwamboka, who also timed 31:39 — in what was a neck-to-neck sprint between the two.

American Emily Sisson clocked 31:42 to take the final podium place.

For Lokedi, victory was a perfect bounce back from a disappointing outcome at the New York 10km race on June 7 where she clocked 31:13 to finish fifth.

It is the only race in which she has failed to make the podium in 2025.

The 31-year-old began the year with victory at the New York Half Marathon in March, clocking 1:07:04 before collecting her second World Marathon Majors win in Boston, the following month.

Lokedi clocked 2:17:22 to take top honours, dislodging then defending champion Hellen Obiri, who had to be content with second place — after running 2:17:41.

