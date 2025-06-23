Kipyegon turns to prayer to strengthen faith ahead of sub-four attempt in Paris

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says she has been spending a lot of time in prayer ahead of her attempt to run the mile under four minutes in Paris on Thursday.

Kipyegon says the mental fortitude to prepare for the historic feat has not been easy hence the need to turn to God for help.

“I have been spending a lot of time in prayer (when asked on how she is preparing her mind for the race). In everything I do, I put God first because I believe in God,” the double world record holder revealed.

In addition to spiritual nourishment, Kipyegon reveals that she has been watching Nigerian movies – as has been her custom – to ease her mind.

“Laughter has been my best medicine…for me, I love watching funny movies to just help take the edge off. In particular, I am a big fan of Nigerian movies that make me laugh because laughter helps me relax and distract my mind from the tension,” she said.

The 30-year-old will be running at the Stade Charlety in the French capital, where she will be aiming to make history as the first woman to run the mile under four minutes.

Dubbed ‘Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs the 4-Minute Mile’, Kipyegon will be following in the footsteps of her fellow Kenyan – and stablemate – Eliud Kipchoge who successfully undertook the 1:59 INEOS Challenge in 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

The two-time world record holder made history as the only man to ever run the 42km in under two hours when he timed 1:59:40 across the finish line.

Kipchoge, himself, has backed Kipyegon to make history, noting that there is no one better placed to do so than the three-time world 1500m champion.

“If there is anyone that can do it, then it is Faith Kipyegon. I urge her to please go for it because she can definitely do it,” the double Olympic champion said ahead of the London Marathon in April, this year.

For Kipyegon, a sub-four on Thursday night will put her in the same league as Englishman Roger Bannister who became the first man to achieve the feat when he clocked 3:59.4 at the Iffley Road Track in 1954.