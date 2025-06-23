Kenya make mince meat of Congo in Junior Roll Ball World Cup opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – Kenya’s Under 17 roll ball team thrashed the Democratic Republic of Congo 9-0 in their opening match of the Junior Roll Ball World Cup at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Monday evening.

Cristian Nyongesa opened the scores for the home team in the fourth minute, paving way for the his team mates.

Penalties converted by team captain Hassan Abdul had the host up by five at the break.

Nyongesa added two more goals before Neto Ouma rounded up a good day in the office for Kenya.

Speaking after the match, Abdul attributed the big win to proper preps.

“We prepared for it very well. We trained. The coaches trained us and prepared us.We thank them for their good work. As they say train hard and play easy. The game is fun,” the skipper said.

Head coach Monica Mutunga expressed hope that her team are ready and capable of winning the tournament.

“We are the current world champions, both men and ladies, and us hosting the Junior World Cup at home makes us more of a champion. Having guys coming to cheer us is keeping us on toes and also giving us the morale to actually have this on rolling and on the go. We are bringing the cup home and we are very grateful for the support of everyone who has been on board,” she said.

In the other match of the day, India thrashed South Sudan 14-0.