Githurai All-Stars and Starlets Shine at the Shaban Gishu Super Cup 2025 Finale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The curtains came down on the highly anticipated Shaban Gishu Super Cup 2025 on Sunday, capping off four months of electrifying football that captured the spirit of Roysambu Constituency and brought together the best of grassroots talent.

Hosted across multiple grounds within Nairobi County, the tournament drew participation from nearly 30 local teams, building a vibrant sporting culture and uniting communities through the beautiful game.

The grand finale, held at the buzzing Githurai Sports Grounds, drew huge crowds as football fans from across Nairobi gathered to witness the climax of one of the region’s most spirited competitions.

In the men’s final, it was a clash of local giants as Roysambu FC took on Githurai All-Stars.

The All-Stars, driven by passion and tactical brilliance, dominated the pitch and surged to a 4-1 victory, earning them the coveted 2025 Shaban Gishu Super Cup title. Their clinical finishing and team chemistry left no doubt about their superiority in this year’s tournament.

The women’s final saw an equally impressive showdown, with Githurai Starlets taking on the formidable Blitz Women. The Starlets put on a commanding performance, securing a 3-0 win and adding a prestigious title to their growing list of accolades.

Their display of skill, cohesion, and determination was a standout moment in this year’s competition.

The official award ceremony, held shortly after the finals, was a celebration of achievement and community pride.

Winning teams were presented with trophies and cash prizes, in recognition of their outstanding efforts and sportsmanship. The event was attended by local leaders, sports stakeholders, and residents, all united in their support for youth empowerment and development through sport.

A special vote of thanks was extended to the Shaban Foundation and Shaban Gishu & Friends, whose dedication and sponsorship were instrumental in making the 2025 edition of the tournament a success. Their unwavering support continues to open doors for young athletes and strengthen community ties through organized sport.