Brentford coach Andrews in line to be named manager

LONDON, England, June 23, 2025 – Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews is frontrunner for the vacant manager’s job at Gtech Community Stadium.

BBC Sport understands the club are not putting a timescale on the appointment, and discussions are progressing well.

The Bees have been looking for a new boss since Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur this month.

Andrews, 44, was appointed to Brentford’s coaching staff in July 2024, after being part of Sheffield United’s backroom team. This would be the Irishman’s first managerial role.

Between 2020-23, Andrews was assistant manager to Stephen Kenny for the Republic of Ireland, after winning 35 caps for the country.

As a midfielder, he began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1999 and also played for Hull City, MK Dons and Blackburn Rovers.

Other candidates linked with the Brentford job have included Ange Postecoglou, Kieran McKenna and Francesco Farioli.

Frank, 51, was in charge of Brentford for seven years, guiding them from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021.