Brentford coach Andrews in line to be named manager - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Keith Andrews in his playing days for Ireland. PHOTO/KEITH ANDREWS

English Premiership

Brentford coach Andrews in line to be named manager

Published

LONDON, England, June 23, 2025 – Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews is frontrunner for the vacant manager’s job at Gtech Community Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BBC Sport understands the club are not putting a timescale on the appointment, and discussions are progressing well.

The Bees have been looking for a new boss since Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur this month.

Andrews, 44, was appointed to Brentford’s coaching staff in July 2024, after being part of Sheffield United’s backroom team. This would be the Irishman’s first managerial role.

Between 2020-23, Andrews was assistant manager to Stephen Kenny for the Republic of Ireland, after winning 35 caps for the country.

As a midfielder, he began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1999 and also played for Hull City, MK Dons and Blackburn Rovers.

Other candidates linked with the Brentford job have included Ange Postecoglou, Kieran McKenna and Francesco Farioli.

Frank, 51, was in charge of Brentford for seven years, guiding them from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020