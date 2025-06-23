‘Best of me yet to come,’- Cherotich says amid Diamond League dominance

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich says there is more to come from her despite a dominant run in the ongoing Diamond League circuit.

Cherotich reveals she is putting in the yards in training to become a better version of herself every time she steps on the track.

“I have the confidence for my next race. My main aim is to run better than this one…you never know…everybody is in great shape and so I have to prepare mind, go back to working hard in training and come back better in my next race,” the youngster.

‘Faith Kadogo’ (Lil Faith) – as she is normally referred to with regards to her namesake, triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon – has been a sight to see in 2025.

The world 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist has exhibited confidence and ruthlessness that is not synonymous with her age.

The 20-year-old has won all the Diamond League races she has competed in this year, upsetting the apple cart by excelling against more seasoned runners, including Olympic and world champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain and the 2020 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda.

In each of the three races, she has lowered her personal best (PB), showing all the makings of a world record holder.

Her latest exploit was at the Paris Diamond League on Friday night where she clocked a world leading time of 8:53.37 to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

She took top gong ahead of Chemutai who clocked a season’s best (SB) of 8:54.41 as Ethiopian Sembo Almayew who ran a SB of 9:01.22 to come third.

Looking back to the race, Cherotich said it was all about making the right move at the appropriate moment.

“When we were starting, I felt that the pace was high and I thought to myself that I could run a personal best. Peruth was in front and then I decided to keep pace with her. After some laps, I thought I should take the lead and that’s how I managed to sustain it to the end,” she said.

It was the second time in one week that the 2022 World Under 20 champion has set the fastest time in 2025 for the water-jump-and-hurdles race.

At the Oslo Diamond League in Norway, she clocked 9:02.60 for the win.

She was also victorious at the Doha Diamond League on May 16 – which was her first race of the season – where she clocked 9:05.08 to cut the tape.