Ambitious Kenyans eye tickets to World Beach Volleyball Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23, 2025 – National men and women’s beach volleyball teams are overloaded with confidence ahead of the African Championships in Tetouan, Morocco on June 23-30.

The team have vowed to leave it all on the sand to secure a spot at the World Championships, set for Adelaide, Australia on November 13-20.

The men’s team captain, Brian Melly, says they are determined to atone for their poor performance in the last edition of the competition in Agadir, Morocco in 2022.

“We are grateful to have this opportunity and we are ready for the championships. We are ready to qualify…I know that last time we didn’t perform well but this time we want to do better,” Melly said.

Sharing the same sentiments is longtime national team player Gaudencia Makokha who said they want to repay Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) for the trust placed in them.

“I thank God for this opportunity (representing the country once again). We are grateful to the federation for supporting us…I know that it was at short notice. We will put our best forward and bring good results,” she said.

Speaking at the same time, KVF’s chair of beach volleyball, Moses Mbuthia, said they have resolved many of the issues that prevented the team from performing optimally.

“The last two seasons we have not performed very well due to funny politics. This time round, we have taken oath and said we go back to our original state. We didn’t do very well at Tetouan…now that we are going back there, we have to do it,” Mbuthia said.

Even as the team departed for North Africa on Sunday, there was a cloud hanging over them following the absence of a men’s coach – Patrick Owino being left behind.

Consequently, both teams are set to be under the tutelage of Salome Wanjala.

KVF first deputy president Paul Bitok is hopeful that Owino will be allowed to join the team in the shortest time possible.

“Sally (Salome) now that you will not be with Owino…you have to make your analysis. You have to help them. Handling two teams, I know it will not be easy. The chair of the federation (Charles Nyaberi) and the coaches commission are trying to see if Owino will be able to travel tomorrow,” Bitok said.

The top four teams in each category (men and women) will book their berth at the global event.