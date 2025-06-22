Three fans die in Algeria football stadium fall - Capital Sports
Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria. PHOTO/AFRICAN FACTS ZONE

Afcon 2025

Three fans die in Algeria football stadium fall

Published

ALGIERS, Algeria, June 22 – Three people have died after falling from the upper stand of a stadium in Algeria just after the final whistle as local football team MC Alger won the league title, the health ministry says.

Dozens of others were injured when a security barrier collapsed, with fans surging forward to celebrate before falling on to the lower tier of the 5 July Stadium in Algiers, according to local media.

More than 70 people have been treated in three hospitals, the health ministry says, adding that most have since been released.

Players and staff from MC Alger have gone to the hospitals to donate blood to the injured, reports the news agency Reuters.

The stadium was packed for the game that saw MC Alger retain the league title they won last year.

During the match the mood was celebratory, with green smoke from flares engulfing the stadium.

Following the tragedy, the presentation of the league trophy was postponed.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

MC Alger won the league for a second year in a row after drawing 0-0 against NC Magra.

