Rashford would like to play at Barcelona with Yamal

LONDON, England, June 22, 2025 – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he would like to play alongside teenage superstar Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

The 27-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, is currently fitness training in Spain before club pre-season starts, amid speculation over his future at United.

When asked about the prospect of playing with Yamal in an interview with Spanish influencer Javi Ruiz, Rashford said: “Yes, for sure, Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully… we’ll see.”

Yamal, 17, played a huge part as Barcelona won a domestic double and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season. He also had a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 success.

“[It is] difficult to put into words what he is doing. He is not supposed to be doing that at 16-17 [years of age]. We have not seen that before. It is a skill to be able to play at that age with that mentality,” Rashford added.

Reports in April suggested Rashford felt it was unlikely he would play for Manchester United again under Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese dropped him from the United squad in December, before he spent the rest of the campaign out on loan at Aston Villa.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has previously said that the club “like” both Rashford and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

But despite clear interest from the Catalan club, money could be a stumbling block should they make a move for Rashford.

Another factor which could impact a potential deal is that the club agreed terms with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams last week, though because of strict rules surrounding their finances, the deal is not yet complete.

The ‘1:1 rule’ states that the club can only spend as much as their income and accounts allow, with La Liga calculating a limit based on Barca’s expected income.

Rashford has spent much of his recent United career playing down the left-hand side but said featuring as a striker is something he is adapting to.

“The number nine position for me is becoming more natural. Playing with my back to goal is becoming easier. You are near the goal so you are dangerous,” he said.