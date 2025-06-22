Police held by Gor on Premier League coronation day for law enforcers

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22, 2025 – Gor Mahia and Kenya Police FC played a thrilling 1-1 draw in the final round of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

The build-up to the fixture was all about whether the outgoing champions would mount a guard of honour for their successors who won their first ever league title with a 1-0 win over Shabana at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, last Sunday.

In an uncharacteristic gesture, K’Ogalo players lined up at one end of the pitch, giving a standing ovation to the law enforcers as the opponents entered the field of play.

It was the latest in what was to be a day of festivities for Police, who were driven to the stadium in chauffeured top-of-the-range limousines.

The players themselves were dressed for the occasion, deck in three-piece suits and white sneakers.

Gor Mahia players give a guard of honour to Kenya Police. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Once the pre-match festivities were done, it was time to strip off the suits and get down to business on the field.

Former Kenyan international George Sunguti carries the new FKF Premier League trophy. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Musa Shariff put K’Ogalo in the lead in the 24th minute with a strike from close range.

Brian Okoth equalised for the new champions in the 60th minute by half-volleying the ball beyond the outstretched arms of Kevin Omondi in Gor’s goal.

K’Ogalo will turn their focus on their FKF Cup final against Nairobi United, next Saturday, as Police look forward to their debut in the Caf Champions League, next season.