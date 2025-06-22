Nairobi City Stars, Talanta relegated from FKF Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22, 2025 – Nairobi City Stars and Talanta have been relegated from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League after failing to win their respective matches on the ultimate day of the 2024/25 season.

Simba wa Nairobi ground out a barren draw with Mathare United at the Thika Stadium to all but end their five-year stay in the top flight.

Salim Babu’s charges came into the game sitting third from bottom with 34 points and with six other teams battling to survive the drop, desperately needed to win at all costs to cement their stay.

However, it all came to naught as the Kawangware-based side struggled with a blunt attacking force.

Joining them in next season’s National Super League (NSL) are FC Talanta who lost by a solitary goal to Murang’a Seal at the Sportpesa Arena on the same day.

Both teams came into the fixture in a dire need of a win, Murang’a — in particular — sitting second last with 34 points.

On the other hand, Talanta were placed 14th, only two points better.

Their worst fears came to fruition when Murang’a scored in the 59th minute to escape relegation while confining their rivals to doom.

Out of the frying pan

Meanwhile, Bidco United pulled off a great escape courtesy of a 2-1 win over Sofapaka at the Ruaraka Grounds.

Joseph Kuloba scored in the 18th minute to give Batoto Ba Mungu the lead before Dennis Murunga levelled for the oil merchants, three minutes later.

Murunga then turned up big for Anthony Akhulia’s side with the winner in the 66th minute to ensure their safety.

Coming into the tie, Bidco were lying bottom with 32 points.

Another relegation-threatened side, Mara Sugar, lost 4-1 to Kariobangi Sharks at the Dandora Stadium.

The sugar millers finished 14th on the log with 36 points as Posta Rangers — who drew 1-1 with Bandari FC — finished 16th with 35 points.

Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges face a two-legged promotion playoff against NSL side Naivas FC.